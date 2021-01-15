Morgan Stanley Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $250.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $235.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $239.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

