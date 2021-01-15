Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $31.52 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

