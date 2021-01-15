Morgan Stanley Sells 495 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

