Morgan Stanley Sells 5,676 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ScanSource by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ScanSource by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

SCSC stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $698.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

