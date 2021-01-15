Morgan Stanley Sells 6,417 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE PRI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.