Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Acquires 34 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £287.64 ($375.80).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 804.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 712.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.69. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

