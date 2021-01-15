Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $19,167,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $142.07 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

