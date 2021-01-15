Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

