Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 7,438 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Exponent by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Exponent by 21.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.