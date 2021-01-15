Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

