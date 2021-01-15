Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,017 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.65 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $63.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $391,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,488 shares of company stock worth $11,792,551. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

