Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $281,000 Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $2,936,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AON by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

AON stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

