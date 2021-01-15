Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 97.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

