Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $508,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293,409.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 165,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

