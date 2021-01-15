Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 4,442 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

