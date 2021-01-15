Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

