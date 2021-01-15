Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

