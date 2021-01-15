MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Up 5.8%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.36. 672,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 541,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in MSG Networks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
See Also: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.