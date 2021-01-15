MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Up 5.8%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.36. 672,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 541,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in MSG Networks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.