Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $37,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

