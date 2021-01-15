N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,545 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

