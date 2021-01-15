N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 634 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,319. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

