N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.29. 153,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,928. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $229.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

