N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.34. The company had a trading volume of 417,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,774. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $358.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

