N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 855 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

HTLF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,003. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

