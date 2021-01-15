N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 929 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,202,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.97. 245,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $179.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

