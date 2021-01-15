Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.17

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $9.31. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 649,746 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £31.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

