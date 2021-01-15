NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

