National Bank Financial Comments on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE EXF opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.35. EXFO Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.89 million and a P/E ratio of -28.08.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

