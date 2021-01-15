National Bank Financial Lowers Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) stock opened at C$2.76 on Monday. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$900.06 million and a PE ratio of -197.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

