National Bank Financial Raises Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.13.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.32.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

