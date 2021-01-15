National Bank Financial Raises Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

SDE stock opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

