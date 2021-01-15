National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

