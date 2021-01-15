National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LGDTF opened at $1.27 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
About Liberty Gold
