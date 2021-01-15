National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGDTF opened at $1.27 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

