National Bank Financial Trims Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.51 on Monday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$125.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2783689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

