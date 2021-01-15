Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NSRGF opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
