Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

