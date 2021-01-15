Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Given New $0.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.14 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

