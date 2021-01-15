Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Given New $0.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.14 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
