New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.