Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

