NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 219,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 742.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.53. 8,897,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

