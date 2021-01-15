NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.31. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, Danske raised shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

