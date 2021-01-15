Noir Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $149,435.92 and $254.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,415,221 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

