North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $329.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.