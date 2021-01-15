North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 6.3%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 223,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 85,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

