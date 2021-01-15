North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W. P. Carey by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 148.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

