North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 200 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

AI stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

