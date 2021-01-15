Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) Shares Gap Up to $50.50

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $52.50. Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 91 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £9.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

