Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.31. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 4,283 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.79.

Get Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) alerts:

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.