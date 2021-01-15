Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Downgraded to “Negative” at CIBC

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital raised their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

NPI opened at C$46.99 on Wednesday. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

