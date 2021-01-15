Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 7.4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.42. 24,782,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 16,133,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 469,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

