Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPXX remained flat at $$15.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,556. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

